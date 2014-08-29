Sexual assault reported at Cordova apartment complex

(WMC) - A sexual assault was reported on Thursday at Country Squire Apartments, which are near Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove Road in Cordova.

Residents at Country Squire apartments found fliers on their doors Thursday night that said a sexual assault was reported earlier that day.

The flier assured residents that Memphis police are on the case, but it does not state whether anyone has been arrested.

Charlie Sims, who lives in the apartment complex, says the whole thing has him keeping his eyes wide open, especially when it comes to his girlfriend.

"It makes me vigilant and it makes me vigilant for my girl because I don't want anything to happen over there. I don't want her to be sexually assaulted," Sims said.

The notice from Country Squire offered these reminders, which are good for anyone to keep in mind, especially people who live alone.

Keep your doors and windows locked while you're at home.

Keep your drapes or blinds closed at night.

Never open your door to strangers.

Always ask for identification before letting someone inside your home.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Call 911 if you feel threatened.

