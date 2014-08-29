FREEBIE FRIDAY: Labor Day food deals, free outdoor movie

(WMC) – These Freebie Friday deals offer plenty of chances for free food so that you can spend your Labor Day relaxing out of the kitchen.

Buy one, get one sub

Firehouse Subs will give you one free sub with the purchase of another sandwich plus chips and a drink on Monday, Sep. 1. The deal is on the chain's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/firehousesubs.

Download app get free sandwich

Schlotzsky's Deli will give you a free "the original" sandwich if you purchase chips and a drink along with downloading the company's app - it's called the lotz4me deal app. Get more information about the app here: http://www.schlotzskys.com/?section=lotz4me.

Free outdoor movie

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is showing on a 25-foot inflatable screen at Beale Street Landing at dusk on Friday, August 29. This is part of the Riverfront Development Corporations Free Friday Flicks series that runs through October 17.

