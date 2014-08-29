BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Store your digital information for free

(WMC) – Storing digital information such as documents, photos, and emails on remote servers instead of on your computer is becoming increasingly popular.

WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas found five cloud servers where you can store your information for free.

According to Bottomline Publications, Microsoft's Onedrive offers 15 gigabytes for free. That's enough to store 15,000 photos.

Box.com offers 10 gigabytes for free. Amazon cloud drive and Apple's iCloud both give you five gigabytes for free.

The best deal may be Bitcasa.com. It gives you five gigabytes for free and offers ways to earn up to 20 more gigabytes of storage space.

Everything you have on your phone or your computer can be put on these cloud servers for free.

If you have an idea for WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas go to his Facebook or Twitter page or email adouglas@wmctv.com.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.