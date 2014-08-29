A BETTER MID-SOUTH: Michael Owens inspires others - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A BETTER MID-SOUTH: Michael Owens inspires others

(WMC) – When you need a little inspiration, I suspect you may not turn to your local newscast.

But, I have to tell you I was recently inspired by a man featured on WMC Action News 5 who has every reason to be bitter.

Michael Owens lost both of his legs in an accident about a year and a half ago. 

The first time we met Owens he was just learning to walk again, but now look at him go. He joined a wheelchair basketball league as part of the Memphis Rollin' Grizzlies. 

On the court, he's having fun again and feeling normal at least for a moment. He's even taking part in a fundraiser for his team.
    
If I think I'm having a tough day, I'm going to think about Michael Owens and realize I've got nothing to be down about. If Michael can do it with a great attitude, so can I.  

Who inspires you, tell me about that person by emailing me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or like A Better Mid-South on Facebook and leave me a message there. 

Michael Owens, you are making this A Better Mid-South.

