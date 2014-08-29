Teen claims assault by grown women on school bus

(WMC) - A teen says several adults, including someone's grandmother, made their way onto her school bus and attacked her with a cell phone.

Makiyah Jones, 15, had to go to the hospital after she says the grown men attacked her at a bus stop. Her forehead is black and blue; her mother, Candice Aldridge, is red with anger.

"I am highly upset, highly," Aldridge said.

"It was the momma, the grandmomma, the aunties, all of them attacked my daughter," Aldridge said.

WMC Action News 5 is not releasing the suspects' names until they've been charged. Nobody answered the door at their last known address.

According to investigators, Jones was victim to another assault by members of the same family the night before.

"The lady, she got on the bus and was like where that ‘b' at, where that ‘b' at?" Jones recalled.

During the scuffle, Jones said a grandmother hit her over the head with a cell phone.

The school bus is for kids and Aldridge believes the adults in question displayed some childish behavior.

"They were grown and that wasn't even caused for," Aldridge said.

The Holly Springs High School sophomore says she will be back on the bus soon, but adds the attack has her thinking about adults differently.

"That right there made me not want to look up to them. It's just crazy," said Jones.

A school district spokesperson said the bus driver was trying to talk to one of the suspects calmly before the other ran onto the bus.

The district has filed charges against the adults.

Below is a statement from the Holly Springs School District:





"In the Holly Springs School District, the safety of our students is always a top priority! The incident reported is unusual, unfortunate, and not an indication of what takes place on our buses every day. We have caring bus drivers that ensure that our students arrive to school and home safety every day, and they go out of their way to work with the students in our district. All people responsible for this situation will be held accountable to the fullest degree."



