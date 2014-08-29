U of M students on alert for 'campus creeper'

(WMC) – Students at University of Memphis are on edge after they say a man was watching them and at one point, chasing them.

University police say they know who the man is and where he lives, but so far, they are unable to charge him with a crime. The man, who does not attend the college, is now known around campus as the "campus creeper."

A student reported him to campus police Monday while he was girl-watching during an outdoor event. The student said it made her uncomfortable. Campus police talked to the man and he went away. But, he wasn't gone for long.





Campus police say the student and a friend were walking to their car when the man began chasing them. Police later found him hiding in the bushes.



The University of Memphis police chief says they cannot criminally charge the man because he has not committed a crime. However, they were able to ban him from campus. If he comes back, he can be charged with criminal trespassing.

"That actually makes me feel a lot better that he's banned from campus," student Megan Briley said.

Meanwhile, students are keeping a watchful eye.

Campus police are urging students to be observant of their surroundings and call police services at 901-678-4357 if they see anything or anyone suspicious. The University prides itself in being a safe campus and is proactive in protecting the students.