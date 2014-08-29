MY5: Send your #collegecolors day photos!

(WMC) - Friday is College Colors Day, and we want to see your school spirit!

College sports fans are encouraged to wear apparel of their favorite college on Friday to celebrate and promote the traditions and spirit that make the college experience great.

So regardless of which fight song you sing, put on your game day jersey and send us a photo. We will feature them online and you might even see yourself on TV!

Email your pictures to my5@wmctv.com or upload them using the WMC Action News 5 free mobile app!

