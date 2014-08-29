One injured in propane tank explosion at Liberty Bowl Stadium

One was injured in the propane tank explosion. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Memphis Fire Department responded to an explosion that injured a 55-year-old concession stand worker at Liberty Bowl Stadium Friday afternoon

According to a WMC Action News 5 photographer on the scene, the explosion happened as the man changed a propane tank. He received burns to his hands and face. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

There was no damage to Liberty Bowl Stadium and the man has been released from the hospital, expected to fully recover.

WMC Action News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.