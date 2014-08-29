Mother indicted after child dies with deadly dose of Benadryl in system

An autopsy later revealed there was Benadryl in the baby's system, several times the dosage for an adult. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Catrina Perryman has been charged with reckless homicide in the 2013 death of her 4-month-old daughter, Isabella Chavez.

Perryman called an ambulance to her home in the 4000 block of Debbidan Cove last November after she said her daughter was having difficulty breathing. The baby died in the home.

At the time of the incident, investigators say Perryman revealed she gave the child ibuprofen. An autopsy later revealed there was Benadryl in the baby's system; reportedly several times the dosage needed for an adult.

"You should never give your child medicine that is not prescribed," said neighbor Charlotte Perry.

"It just breaks my heart that a little baby's life was taken because of the mom's stupidity," says another neighbor.

The case is now being handled by the District Attorney's Special Victims Unit. Perryman is still in jail, her bond is set at $3,600.

