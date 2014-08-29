Stranger helps kids pay for their mom's funeral

(WMC) - In an amazing act of generosity, Memphians stepped up to help a family in need.

WMC Action News 5 first introduced you to four children who were raising money to help bury their mother, Wileen Lee. She died one week ago from diabetes. The mother of four was just 45 years old.





Just hours after the story aired, people started opening their hearts and offering help.





"I saw it last night on the 10 o'clock news and was really touched by the story," Felicia Harris said.





A gentleman, who wishes to remain anonymous, met the family at Harold Ford Funeral Home and wrote a check covering all of the burial expenses. He said his purpose and responsibility in life is to help others.





The children's strength also moved Harris to make a donation.





"We hear so many things about what's going on negative in Memphis, but to see these young ladies out here, they are showing their last act of love for their mother," she added.





"I love what y'all did and I'm so grateful," said the children's aunt, Lacey Simmons.





Simmons has taken custody of the children, along with her own four children.





"I think right now, she's smiling down on us in joy," said Jermika Eason of her mother.





Eason graduated high school in May and plans to attend college because it was what her mother wanted most.





