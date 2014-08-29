Delta Fair returns to the Mid-South

(WMC) - The crowd at the Agricultural Center is picking up as folks are starting to show up for this year's fair.

For eight years, the Delta Fair & Music Festival has been a highlight of the summer season and what better way for Tres Johnston to celebrate his birthday.

"It's my birthday," said Johnston. "Since I've been here, I've been riding all the rides," said Johnston.

With 65 rides, more than 100 free shows, including concerts and monster truck shows, a petting zoo, and zombie paint ball, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Although there's talk of rain, fair organizers have a plan in place.

"If it does rain, the Agricenter is a big facility. We've got a 95,000 square foot building they can come inside," said fair president, Mark Lovell.

Inside: the Delta Queen Pageant and a crafts and culinary collectible show with more than 200 commercial exhibits. The rides won't stop unless there's bad weather.

Below are a few great options and specials available for the fair:

1.) You can buy Family Fun Packs at any local Kroger for $64. A Family Fun Pack consists of two adult tickets, two youth tickets and two all day ride wristbands.

2.) On Tuesday, all-day ride wristbands will be available for $10 ("$10 Tuesday").

3.) Wednesday is Senior American Day. Admission and parking is free until 12:00 p.m. for anyone 60 years of age or older.

For any more information please visit www.deltafest.com.