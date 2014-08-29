Memphis Public Library kicks off Library Card Sign-Up Month with new design

Photo: (l to r) Superintendent of Shelby County Schools Dorsey Hopkins, Carolina Salcedo and Director of Libraries Keenon McCloy (Photo Source: MPL)

(WMC) - September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and to kick it off, the Memphis Public Library unveiled a special edition library card.

Students from the Memphis College of Art submitted several designs for the competition. After votes from library staff and the public, the winning design was completed by MCA graduate Carolina Salcedo.

The special edition design will not only be on library cards, but also on library key tags beginning September 15.

Salcedo's winning entry was selected from among five MCA student finalists including Jefferson Muncy, Terri Scott, Jessica Vandenberg and Mary Weber.