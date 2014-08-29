Road rage and a billy club land Memphis man in jail

Investigators say Smith used his car as a battering ram while his family inside. (Photo Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(WMC) - Road rage has landed a Mid-South dad behind bars. Investigators say he used his car as a battering ram — with his family inside.

"I could have died and other people could have been hurt, and those babies. I had no idea those babies were in there," said Amy Burress. "I felt like he wanted to kill me, and for what?"

Burress said it was like a horror movie.

It happened Thursday morning in East Memphis. Burress had turned onto White Station from Summer Avenue on her way to work when she says a suburban SUV drove up on her bumper.

Burress says the driver of the SUV, Freddie Smith, with his wife and three young children in the car, passed and then cut her off. Burress moved over, kept driving and got into the left turn lane at Walnut Grove.

"He pulled up beside me and rolled his window and started going off," added Burress. "I said what's your problem, what is the deal and all of a sudden he pulls out this black...I thought it was a gun. I'm not going to lie."

It was a billy club.

Burress went on to say, "Then he leaps out of the window from his waist up out the window and he was banging on my window."

Burress says she drove forward ending up in front of Smith who she says rammed her car not once, but twice.

"All of a sudden I see him flooring it and he hit me again and then I twirled around."

Smith's wife, who did not want to be seen on camera, told WMC Action News 5 that Burress was the aggressor.

"He said 'What's your problem', that's all I saw him do." the wife said.

Burress followed Smith while talking with a police dispatcher. She said at White Station and Shady Grove he started driving normally all the way to Yates and Poplar where his wife had a doctor's appointment.

"He was just a madman," noted Burress.

Smith's wife told WMC he is a wonderful husband and father. Smith is still in jail and is charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and vandalism.

