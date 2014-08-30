Central's Class of 89 uses reunion to save lives

Lewis said she was afraid to sign up to be an organ donor before her daughter died, but did so afterwards. She says she gained a daughter in the process. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A Memphis high school reunion was not only about the good times, but it was also about saving lives.

Volunteers from Memphis' Ambassadors Program spent Saturday helping spread the word about The Central High School Class of 89 and their organ and blood donation drive.

As Chad Pendleton donated in the Life Blood bus parked on Central High School's campus, he told WMC Action News 5 about his class reunion and classmate's decision to add a blood and organ donation drive to the weekend's activities

"Absolutely, we have some classmates that are in need and also people in the community," said Pendleton.

Helen Lewis and her family manned a booth at the event in honor of her daughter Kim, who died back in March of 2011.

"I lost a daughter, but I got a new daughter. A daughter from God," said Lewis.

Lewis says before a stroke took her daughter's Kim's life, Kim had already signed up to be an organ donor. Candis Flynt of Alabama was one of the recipients and she got Kim's liver.

Lewis says in turn she got an amazing friendship with the family and the chance to know that part of her daughter lives on.

"But they did use her eyes, they were able to use her. Both lungs," said Lewis. "I've met Candis and her kids and her husband. They have been to our house and I have been to Alabama."

Lewis said she was afraid to sign up to be an organ donor before her daughter died. But now, she's trying to sign up as many people as she can to become organ donors and to give blood.

"But my baby opened my eyes and I immediately, two days after she was buried, I went and had my license changed over to be an organ donor.

Lewis says she's grateful to her daughter's classmates for making organ and blood donations a priority and she hopes others will make donating a priority too. Though her daughter is gone, her organs live on in others.

If you would like to donate, contact the Mid-South Transplant Foundation at (901) 328-4438 or visit the Lifeblood website: http://www.lifeblood.org/ for more information.

