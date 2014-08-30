Rain doesn't stop Tiger tailgate

For those cheering on the team under the tents, they're taking steps to make sure the weather doesn't get in the way. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The University of Memphis Tiger fans fought through the rain Saturday afternoon during tailgating and, lucky for them, it cleared up a bit.

Nick Johnson and his group of friends have been waiting for kickoff all summer, so some rain and clouds weren't going to keep them from grilling out and setting tents up early while others were waiting out the weather.

"We got out here about 10 a.m. this morning," said Johnson. "We're starting to see all our friends come in now that the rain's let out and the weather is nice."

Some wore rain boots and carried jackets just in case. Steve Smart and Maria Takkas had an umbrella, hoping it would bring good luck.

"The rule is if you bring your umbrella it doesn't rain," said Smart.

Smart's theory didn't last for long as the rain returned shortly after. Tiger fans say they're not worried about wet seats in the stadium as long as they get to see the game.

For those cheering on the team under the tents, they're taking steps to make sure the weather doesn't get in the way.

"Just make sure the TV doesn't get too wet and keep everybody as dry as possible," noted a tailgater.