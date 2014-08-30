High 5: Mid-South resident celebrates 100th birthday

Hannah is the great aunt of Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland.

(WMC) - A big High 5 goes to James Ora Hannah who turned 100 years old Saturday!

She got the surprise of a lifetime when Chief Meteorologist Dave Brown stopped by her Millington party to say hello and give her a birthday gift.

"That was a surprise for Dave to come out. I like him a lot. I listen to him on the weather, and I like him," said Hannah.

Several notables were in attendance including Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell. Hannah happens to be the great aunt of Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland.

If you were wondering what gift Dave gave her — it was a Dave Brown Bobblehead.