Police make arrest in Shady Grove burglary

 

(WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man possibly connected to a robbery in East Memphis.

Deputies say Rodrick Leake stole from a woman on Sylven Cove earlier this month. Someone was able to identify Leake and turned him over to deputies.

When they authorities arrived to search Leake's house, they say they found the stolen goods inside.

 

 

