Bulldogs blowout Golden Eagles

(WMC) STARKVILLE, Miss. - Dak Prescott threw for a career-high 284 yards and four touchdowns, including two to De'Runnya Wilson, and Mississippi State handed Southern Miss it's 25th straight loss, 49-0 Saturday night.



The Dawgs needing just nine plays on the opening drive to go 87 yards for their first score.

State then scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and gained 387 yards in the first half for a 28-0 lead.



Southern Miss gained just 283 total yards and gave up 550.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved