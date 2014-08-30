Tigers win season opener over Austin Peay

(WMC) Memphis, TN--Calling it a must win, Memphis opened the 2014 campaign against a team that didn't win a single game last year, but the Tigers themselves, haven't won a season opener since the 2004 game at Ole Miss.

That all changes, with the Tigers dominating win over Austin Peay, 63-0.

Sophomore QB Paxton Lynch completing 20-of-27 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 2 rushing touchdowns of his own.

Memphis tied a school record with seven rushing touchdowns. Jarvis Cooper with 8 carries for 101 yards to lead all rushers, and Brandon Hayes added 59 yards for Memphis.



On the defensive side, Memphis held the Governors to just 146 yards of total offense.

The Tigers went into the half with a 42-nothing lead, the second most in a half in school history. The Tigers scored 49 points against Tulane in 1992.

The game also marked the fifth‐most points in schools history and the fourth-largest margin of victory.

Next week, the Tigers travel to 7th-ranked UCLA.

