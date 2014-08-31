Victim yet to be identified in S. Memphis shooting

There were two shootings in Memphis on Sunday that happened less than three miles apart.

There were two separate shootings in Memphis on Sunday, less than three miles apart.

(WMC) - Police were called to the Lamar Express Coin-Op where they found a man shot to death around 1 p.m. Sunday.

An employee says she heard several shots. Neighbors believe the shooting was gang related.

Now, as emotions run high in the street, police are looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

Detectives are working to identify the victim, but Charisma Swindle thinks it's her nephew.

"He's back there behind the laundromat, but the police will not let us go back there and identify him. Not even the mother," said Swindle.

A bullet hole could be seen in the windshield of a car towed from the scene. Police believe the shooter left in a beige vehicle.

Ronald Strong says the crime around Lamar Avenue is getting worse. For Swindle, it doesn't matter if the victim is her family member or not, she says these shootings have to stop.

"We need to stop the crime, the violence," added Swindle. "There is people with children at the laundromat, you drive by, you're shooting, that's innocent people standing out."

People who use the laundromat say there are lots of security cameras around the building.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

