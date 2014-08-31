MFD responds to fire at Super 8 Motel

The fire destroyed the building; only a few rooms appeared to escape the flames. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - A huge fire broke out at the Super 8 motel at 4060 Lamar Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Several fire trucks covered the area and had traffic blocked at Lamar Avenue and Clearpool Circle Road.

The fire destroyed the building; only a few rooms appeared to escape the flames.

Smoke filled the streets and neighbors say they knew something was going on when they smelled something burning.

"All of a sudden the fire just spread, it spread from the very first window out of the top and then the fire spread from there," said one witness.

No victims were reported at the scene. Fire investigators are working to determine how it started.