2 kids, 1 teen hit by cars on Sunday

(WMC) - Two children and a teen were struck by cars on Sunday.

In the first incident, two children were hit by a car around 5 a.m.

Memphis Police Department officials say they were called to 3960 New Covington Pike early Sunday morning. A mother there said the children were hit by someone they know.

The extent of the children's injuries are unknown. It was not clear if the driver remained on the scene after the accident, but police say they are investigating.

In another incident several hours later, a teen was hit by a car near Summer Avenue and Sycamore View at 9:30 a.m. Police say the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The person driving the car in the second incident did stay on scene.

