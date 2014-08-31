19-year-old suspect charged with aggravated rape near U of M

(WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they believe raped a woman near the University of Memphis campus.

Police say 19-year-old James McBride raped the victim at his home in the 700 block of Loeb Street on Saturday night.

According to the victim, she was playing beer pong with McBride, but was unsure of what was in the drinks. She says she passed out and later woke up to McBride raping her.

McBride was arrested and charged with aggravated rape. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.