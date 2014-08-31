Grizzlies waive Franklin

The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Jamaal Franklin, the team announced on Sunday. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Jamaal Franklin, the team announced on Sunday.

Franklin (6-5, 191) averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.7 minutes in 21 games (zero starts) and shot .410 from the field as a rookie for the Grizzlies last season.

The 23-year-old was drafted by Memphis in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NBA Draft following his junior season at San Diego State.

