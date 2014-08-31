Violent day in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Police were called to the Lamar Express Coin-Op where they found a man shot to death around 1 p.m. Sunday.

(WMC) - Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed near Lamar Express Coin-Op Laundromat at 3088 Lamar Ave. According to police, no suspects have been arrested at this time, but the investigation

Both victims in the second shooting are in critical condition. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - There were two shootings in Memphis on Sunday that happened less than three miles apart.

The first happened at a car wash off of Lamar Avenue. Charisma Swindle says her nephew was shot and killed, though police haven't released his name. She's pleading for an end to violence in the area.

"He just got shot and is laying back there. We want some answers," said Swindle. "Guns does not solve anything. It does not, but that's all I really want to say."

Just a few miles away, Doris Fleming says she heard 10 to 12 shots at Camelot Manor Apartments. Memphis police say two people are in critical condition.

At 4:42 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4009 block of Camelot Lane. When they arrived, officers found two men had been shot in front of 4018 and 4020 Camelot Lane.

Both victims were transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter fled from the scene.

Martavias McMullen says several children were outside playing when the shots rang out.

"I was asleep and I got woken up by the gun shots," said McMullen. "We heard shooting, we run over there we see two people shot the other one running, then we were like we got to go in the house, we went in the house, ate , and came back out police everywhere."

Fleming had a hard time explaining the crimes to her little ones.

"I try to keep them safe myself, because they don't understand anything like that. I just try to keep them safe myself," added Flemming.

People in both areas say there are gangs nearby and they want them out of the neighborhoods.

"I'm tired of it. And we have to try and be mindful of each other," added Swindle.

Get the latest from WMC Action News 5 anytime: iPhone | iPad | Android | SMS Alerts | Email Alerts | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram