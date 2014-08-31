Suspected Country Squire rapist captured

A sexual assault was reported on Thursday at Country Squire Apartments, which are near Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove Road in Cordova.

(WMC) - Memphis Police captured a man suspected of raping a woman at Country Squire Apartments.

Donald Gwin is in Shelby County Jail charged with not only rape, but also robbery and burglary.

Police say Gwin waited for the victim after breaking into her apartment. According to the report, when the victim came home, Gwin held her at knife point and raped her. He then reportedly stole her purse and debit cards.