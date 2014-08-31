Suspected Country Squire rapist captured - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Suspected Country Squire rapist captured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(WMC) - Memphis Police captured a man suspected of raping a woman at Country Squire Apartments.

Donald Gwin is in Shelby County Jail charged with not only rape, but also robbery and burglary.

Police say Gwin waited for the victim after breaking into her apartment. According to the report, when the victim came home, Gwin held her at knife point and raped her. He then reportedly stole her purse and debit cards.

