12th Annual Chick-Fil-A 5K held Monday

Thousands are expected to turn out for the annual event. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5 file)

(WMC) - Thousands of runners laced up their sneakers to take part in what has become a Labor Day tradition for many in Memphis.

It's the Chick-Fil-A 5K, a race where proceeds go to help students explore career opportunities through Junior Achievement.

Five participants will go home with free chicken for one year.

The event kicked off at 9 a.m. at Gayoso Avenue and Front Street.