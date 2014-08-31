Annual 'We Care' Homeless Cookout heads into 27th year

According to the organizer and owner of Olympic Staffing, Trey Carter, the "We Care" Homeless Cookout began more than two decades ago as a family collaboration.

"The event began 27 years ago with my father, Pat Carter, and me taking the family grill, picking up charcoal, hamburgers, hotdogs chips and cookies and set out to Confederate Park to feed the homeless individuals that congregated in the park," said Carter. "Since then, we've had participation from church, family, business associates and friends in the community to this effort."





The cookout, which provides clothing, health screening haircuts and food to more than 600 people, is largely a success thanks to community support.





"We've been so fortunate to have a network of people that believe in giving back to the community just as we do. It takes a village to help a community and the village has shown up for over 20 years," added Carter.