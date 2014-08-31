Suspect captured, 17-year-old still missing

(WMC) - Jackson Police confirm that they have captured the man suspected of abducting 17-year-old Katelyn Beard.

Beard was reportedly abducted Sunday between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from 4244 Lynda Street in Jackson, Miss.





The suspect, Dewayne Thompson, was found Monday evening around 5:45 p.m. near where JPD found Beard's car behind a vacant building, less than a mile away from where she was abducted.



Beard is described as a white female, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen traveling with Thompson in a light gray or silver 2009 Nissan Altima with a Greene County license plate that reads GRF 293. They were heading east on Lynda Street in Jackson.

According to police, Beard was shot and her life could be in danger.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Katelyn Beard, please call the Mississippi Highway Patrol at 1-855- 642-5378.