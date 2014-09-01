Labor Day cookout prepares Mid-Southerners for jobs

Another annual Labor Day tradition will continue as the community gathers to give back to those who are less fortunate.

On Monday, another annual Labor Day tradition will continue as the community gathers to give back to those who are less fortunate.

Haircuts were provided at the cookout to help job seekers look their best. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Donated clothes were also available to help job seekers improve their wardrobe. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

People waited in line to fill their plates with food. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - For the 27th year in a row, Olympic Career Training Institute (OCTI) fed hundreds of people in the Mid-South.

It's called the "We Care Cookout," and it was held at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Community groups joined OCTI staff members to help feed 700 people and provide clothing, barber services, and job consultations.

OCTI works around the clock to get Mid-Southerners job-ready.

"Talking to them to see if they have any skills up front, and then working with them behind the scenes to see what we can do from a housing standpoint and a job-readiness standpoint," Patrick Carter Jr. told us when asked about what the "We Care Cookout" is all about.

Isaiah Servance is a part-timer worker seeking full-time employment. He says events like this are confidence boosters.

"I think it's a good day for it to happen and I think it's good for the community," Servance said.



Jobs are hard to come by in the Mid-South. The U.S. Labor Department says eastern Arkansas has a 10.6 percent unemployment rate. North Mississippi and west Tennessee both have unemployment rates at 8.4 percent. Click here for more Mid-South job statistics.



"It's hard. I have a degree, and I can't even find a job in my field," Samantha Turner, a former dental assistant, said.

"We want to get to the point where it will be the last homeless cookout," Carter Jr. said.

There are several employers seeking good workers. If you're interested check out the links below.

