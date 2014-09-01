Children playing with matches start destructive apartment fire

(WMC) - Nearly 40 emergency personnel responded to a morning apartment fire at 888 Kerr Avenue.

Investigators determined children in one apartment started the fire accidentally. They were playing with matches in the bedroom.

Mario Mabry was inside a nearby apartment unit the fire started.

"I heard a lot of argument or a lot of yelling. So I stepped outside to see what was going on, and I saw a big ole black cloud of smoke. I really couldn't breath," Mabry said. "Everybody is okay. As far as our stuff and our apartment, it's damaged. I don't have anything anymore. So I don't know what I'm going to do right now."



The apartment where the fire started did not have a working smoke detector.

Memphis Fire Department tells us five apartment units were damaged either by smoke, fire, or water. All told, the fire damaged nearly $23,000 worth of property including the apartment building itself.

Memphis Fire urges all citizens to make sure they have a working smoke detector. You can apply for a free one by clicking here or contacting the Fire Museum of Memphis at 901-636-5650.