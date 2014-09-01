Dozens of Memphis pets fall victim to dog attacks

Baby Boots died when a pack of dogs attacked him in late August. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Another Memphis neighborhood is worried about vicious dogs roaming the streets.

One person who lives in the area around Spottswood Avenue and S. Highland Street says at least 10 cats and three small dogs have become attack victims.

"We are certainly animals lovers, and our pets are our kids," Pastor Paul Eknes-Tucker of Holy Trinity Community Church said.

Eknes-Tucker owns three dogs: Memphis, Bama, and Dakota. He also owns several cats, but one former stray, named Baby Boots, is now buried in the backyard.

"It was a kitten and just decided that he was going to live with us, and he was just the cutest thing. We immediately took him in and got him fixed."

Tuesday, a pack of wild dogs found Baby Boots and mauled him to death.

"We alerted police and animal control. Police have been out, took a description, said they would patrol the area," Eknes-Tucker said. "We want folks to be on alert."

Over the past couple months other Memphis neighborhoods report seeing a pack of dogs attacking animals and people. It's unclear if the same pack of dogs is to blame for all attacks. (June attack) (August 13 attack)

If you spot some stray dogs that look dangerous, contact Memphis Animal Services immediately at 901-362-5310 or 901-636-7297.