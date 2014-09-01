Man running in-home day care service charged with second sex crime

(WMC) - A Southaven man providing day care services at his home is now charged with another sex crime.

Richard Marsee was charged last week with fondling a child in the same house where he cared for children. On Monday afternoon, jail records indicate he was also charged with sexual battery, which could result in stiffer penalties if he's convicted.





WMC Action News 5's Michael Clark was told the victim related to the second charge is the same victim that came forward with the initial accusation.





Police say Marsee ran a home day care service, but at this point, there is no evidence to suggest whether any of the children at the day care were abused.





"The guy was really nice," said a neighbor. "He is a nice neighbor. He was keeping up his home. I can't say anything bad about him. It's a shock to me and I guess everybody in the neighborhood."





Police are still looking into whether Marsee needed to have a license from the state for the in-home day care service he was reportedly providing.





Marsee was already in jail when he was served with the new charge Monday. He remains in jail with no bond. A court hearing is scheduled later in the week.