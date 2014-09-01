DeSoto County goes green

You'll soon be able to recycle paper when you drop off your kids in DeSoto County. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - DeSoto County, Mississippi is going green and they are hoping DeSoto County School students and their parents will help lead the way.

You'll soon be able to recycle paper when you drop off your kids in DeSoto County. Twenty bins will be placed at schools throughout the county and it will save taxpayers money.

Jeff Rodgers and his daughter live out in the county where there's no curbside recycling service.

"It's not a city picking up trash, so they don't have recycling bins," said Rodgers.

Now there's a big bin right next to his house, and it just so happens to be where they take his to school.

