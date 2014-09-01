Footbag champ represents Bluff City

Footbag is played with what looks like a hackey sack and with modified sneakers. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - Footbag, better known as hacky sack, is more than just a past-time for college students. It has now become a world-wide phenomenon with a championship game and the 2014 champ is from right here in the Bluff City.

Part karate, part soccer and part badminton too. Footbag is played with what looks like a hackey sack and with modified sneakers.

It's called Footbag Net and Walt Houston, who is a Mid-South paramedic by day, is the world champion. Houston is capturing the honors at the recent world championship tournament in Paris.

"I guess it hadn't really sunk in. Still feel like I got a lot of work and I gotta practice even harder now," said Houston.

Ben Alston, Walt's cousin, practice and doubles partner, says Walt enjoys the advantage of being a lefty in a sport where most are not.

"He's so tall and lanky and he hits it so hard coming from the left side nobody has ever really experienced something like that," said Alston. "A lot of times it's a shell shock to people."

The pair have been at this sport for ten years, but if you wanna karate-soccer-badminton-footbag it be forewarned.

"This sport is about 90-percent mental and about 10-percent physical," said Alston.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.