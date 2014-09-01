Musician Jimi Jamison dead of apparent heart attack

(WMC) - Multiple sources have confirmed that musician Jimi Jamison has died of an apparent heart attack.

Jamison was known across the world for several hits, including those created in his time as the former lead singer of Survivor. His hometown was Memphis, Tennessee.

Jamison was found at home around 1 a.m. Monday by his son.

Family attorney Jeff Ward released the following statement:

"This afternoon renowned musical performer and lead singer of ‘Survivor' Jimi Jamison passed away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jimi was a friend to everyone he met. He was a loving father and grandfather and was always a person who valued people more than anything else.

The family has asked for privacy during this extremely difficult time. In lieu of any demonstrations of sympathy, the family has requested that donations be made to Jimi's favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital."

