Young Tigers get playing time in 63-0 win

U of M Players and Coaches alike say the caliber of Opponent, in this case FCS Austin Peay, didn't matter. It was all about how the Tigers prepared themselves for a dominating performance.



So complete was the destruction, the Tigers were able to cycle in their younger players by midway of the 3rd quarter to add depth and get them some much needed experience, two things the Tigers have been painfully shy of.

"To put your 2s in there and have them play and execute well, even your 3s and your true freshmen covering kicks, those sorts of things I thought was important for us," said Head Coach Justin Fuente.

Fuente mentioned three freshman linebackers the team is excited about, giving the starters much needed rest. Genard Avery, Shareef White and Noah Robinson.

"It felt good to have someone, I do a series and have Shareef White and Genard Avery come in and contribute," said senior linebacker Tank Jakes. "I can get my full health and strength back so I can come back out and be productive."

Twenty-five Tiger newcomers saw action in the contest.

