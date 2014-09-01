Freshman Jarvis Cooper wins honor after first game

(WMC-TV) - True freshman running back Jarvis Cooper was named to the American conference's football honor roll after leading the Memphis Tigers with 101 rushing yards in Saturday's 63-0 win over Austin Peay.

Cooper carried the ball just 8 times in the fourth quarter, breaking a 37-yard run in the process. Cooper is a 6-foot-1 250 pound power back out of West Memphis, Ark.

His 100-yard effort makes him just the fourth Tiger in history to rush for triple digits in their first game. Cooper joins Larry Porter, Marcus "Doc" Holliday and DeAngelo Williams.

Saturday, after the game, Tigers head coach Justin Fuente said Cooper knows his role as a downhill runner, but Monday added that Cooper actually isn't to the level he was expected to be at this point.

"Jarvis Cooper we'll obviously continue to bring along, and see how he does," said Fuente. "Not to make excuses for him but he just wasn't there that much in camp, besides being banged up his development was a little farther behind where we'd like it to be."

Even with all of that, Cooper looked fresh and powerful. He'll have a chance to make a statement Saturday at UCLA, but Memphis has three other running backs who have earned their time. Sixth year senior Brandon Hayes, sophomore Doroland Dorceus and sophomore "athlete"/slot receiver/gadget running back Sam Craft will all get their carries. The trio combined for 131 yards on 29 carries and 4 touchdowns against Austin Peay.

