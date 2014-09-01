Clown calls woman 'unbeweaveable,' finds himself unemployed

Jones says her family understood the clown hurled insults to get people to throw balls to dunk him, but says he went too far. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - The Delta Fair is going strong on the Labor Day holiday and one family from Atoka hoped to enjoy the day — until they say a clown went too far.

"We heard over the loud speaker someone said 'Hey nappy head,'" said Tanya Jones. "When we heard that we looked at each other because we didn't know who they were talking to," said Jones.

Jones was with her extended family including three children ages 8 to 10 years old. It soon became clear that the insults were coming from the clown at the dunk tank at the Delta Fair, and he didn't stop.

"He was like 'yeah I'm talking to you, Sheneneh ... you look unbeweavable,'" said Mario Curry.

Jones says her family understood the clown hurled insults to get people to throw balls to dunk him, but says he went too far. The Delta Fair agreed and fired the clown and refunded the family's entrance fees of more than $100.

"I've never experienced anything like that before. I was really humiliated," said Jones.

Mark Lovell, president of the Delta Fair, told WMC Action News 5 that Midway Company runs the dunk tank. The clown that insulted the Atoka family was fired, and has been replaced.

"We try to promote the Delta Fair as clean, safe and family friendly," said Lovell. "We try to keep the comments fun without sexual and racial connotations."

The Delta Fair continues through the weekend.

