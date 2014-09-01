Memphis police wife to question city council about possible non-full service force

Non-full service would mean less officers on the force..and civilians stepping in. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) - As local police and fire families wait for the Memphis City Council to come to a decision on health care safety nets, one police wife is calling attention to another issue.

Fran Tripplett took to social media to ask the community for support as she presents months of research to the city council about what she calls "Mayor Wharton's plan" to change the police force from operating full service to non-full service.

"Everyone wants somebody to answer the phone when they call 911, they're not gonna be there, they won't be there," said Tripplett. "He wants to put boots on the ground when and where they are needed."

That would mean less officers on the force and civilians stepping in.

Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams says he has heard this idea thrown around by the administration over the past year

"We make a lot of arrests during traffic stops and accident calls," said Williams.

Williams says taking officers away from things like burglary calls or traffic accidents will hurt more than it will help, and that data shows that when there are more officers on the force crime is driven down.

"We see the violent crimes we see the gangs, how are we going to deal with that? That's the issue," added Williams.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Mayor Wharton's administration and the police department for comment, but have not received a response.

According to Tripplett, she says she plans on addressing this issue along with discrepancies she says she found in the city's previous budgets at Tuesday's meeting.

