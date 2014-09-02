The world's largest retailer's generic drain clog remover is the cheapest, the fastest -- and our new champion.

(WMC) - ANDY, WILL IT WORK? Drano vs. Liquid Plumr -- Walmart Great Value Brand Beats 'Em Both! WISEBUY!

Walmart's Great Value Brand Drain Clog Remover Gel, 6.9 cents per ounce for an 80 fl. oz., out-performed both Drano and Liquid Plumr (spelled that way on purpose) in an encore contest that was 16 years in the making.

You see, 16 years ago, I tested Drano versus Liquid Plumr when I was producing product tests for that "other station." Back then, Liquid Plumr ate through a nasty hair clog faster than Drano.

16 years later, both have new bottles and new formulas.

This time, Drano's Max Gel, 8.7 cents per ounce for an 80 fl. oz. container, lost once again to Liquid Plumr's Full Clog Destroyer, 9.4 cents per ounce for 80 fl. oz.

In 12 minutes, Liquid Plumr dissolved a clog of hair, petroleum jelly and coffee grounds crafted by Rocky Payne and Shad Tankersley of General Plumbing Company. Drano's formula failed to budge the same clog in both make-up and measurement.

Both clogs were installed in the shampoo sinks of A Natural Affair Beauty Lounge in Chickasaw Gardens.

But Walmart's Great Value Brand Drain Clog Remover Gel dissolved the same clog in five minutes -- seven minutes faster and almost $2 cheaper per bottle than Liquid Plumr.

"Wow!" exclaimed A Natural Affair Beauty Lounge's owner and head stylist Takeisha Berry-Brooks. "I guess I'll buy the Great Value."

"Unbelievable," said Payne as he shook his head.

He checked the ingredients of all three drain cleaners. Each has some combination that includes sodium hydroxide, sodium hypochlorite or sodium silicate, but he said it's unclear why Great Value Brand Drain Clog Remover Gel would dissolve a clog faster.

"I may be out of a job," he joked.

Walmart's Great Value Brand Drain Clog Remover Gel is a WISE BUY.

