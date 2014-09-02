Doctor at Memphis VA Medical Center stabbed

A U.S. House representative launched a congressional investigation into the Memphis VA Medical Center after allegations of inadequate care for three patients who died.

The Action News 5 Investigators uncovered more complaints about the Memphis VA Hospital.

Patient claims VA hospital discharged him with needle in arm

The secretary of Veterans Affairs was in Memphis on Wednesday to address veterans about what is being done to help them succeed despite ongoing problems with the organization.

[Update Sept. 12, 2014: A later reported from police revealed that the suspect was not a patient, but the doctor's son. However, the below report is what officials and investigators initially reported.]



(WMC) - A Mid-South doctor is recovering after the patient he was serving stabbed him.

Police were called to Memphis' Veteran's Affairs Medical Center around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

One employee said a patient was in the MRI room when he stabbed a doctor; the reason why remains unclear.

The suspect took off running down a hall. The VA employee said the suspect dropped the knife and got away.



Police say the doctor is in stable condition after being treated at the VA's emergency room.

All of this comes as the VA Medical Center in Memphis along with other VA hospitals across the country are trying correct serious problems involving long waits for appointments and even deaths.

The VA Medical Center in Memphis sent out the following statement:

"The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating an assault that took place here today between a VA and non-VA employee, and we are cooperating fully with that ongoing investigation.

The Memphis VA Medical Center takes the safety and well-being of its patients, visitors and staff very seriously and we will continue to work diligently to provide a safe environment for Veterans and employees. The Memphis VA Medical Center will continue to see patients as normal."

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday the suspect was still on the run.

