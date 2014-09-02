Find help: Resources for domestic violence victims

Safety Alert: Domestic violence abuse awareness advocates remind computer use can be monitored. If you are afraid your Internet usage might be monitored then call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text telephone 1-800-787-3224.
Trained experts with The National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Local resources are also available in the Mid-South if shelter is needed. The YMCA shelter is just one of dozens that takes in women looking to transition in their lives. Call their 24/7 hotline at 901-725-4277.
See below for more shelters in the Mid-South (click here for full, downloadable chart). Also, you can click on the following states to see shelters by city: Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.
|City , State
|Organization
|Phone Number
|Address
|Bristol, TN
|Abuse Alternatives, Inc.
|423-764-2287
|104 Memorial Drive
|Claiborne, TN
|C.E.A.S.E. of Claiborne Co.
|800-303-2220
|Tazewell, TN 37879
|Dyersburg, TN
|Northwest Safeline
|800-957-0055
|Dyersburg, TN 38025
|Helena, AR
|Family Crisis Center, Inc.
|870-338-8447
|406 Pecan Street
|Jackson, TN
|Women's Resource & Rape Assistance Program (WRAP)
|800-273-8712
|62 Directors Row
|Jonesboro, AR
|Family Crisis Center, Inc.
|870-972-9575
|Jonesboro, AR 72403
|Memphis, TN
|CAAP, Inc. Domestic Violence Programs
|901-367-7550
|4023 Knight Arnold Rd.
|Memphis, TN
|YWCA of Greater Memphis
|901-725-4277
|766 S. Highland
|Sommerville, TN
|The Journey Center
|901-466-0015
|Sommerville, TN 38068
|Southaven, MS
|House of Grace
|662-253-0252
|8625 U.S. 51, Southaven, MS 38671
|Tupelo, MS
|S.A.F.E., Inc.
|1-800-527-7233
|Tupelo, Mississippi 38804
|West Memphis, AR
|Families in Transition
|870-732-4077
|West Memphis, AR 72303
It's not always easy to tell at the beginning of a relationship if it will become abusive, The National Domestic Violence Hotline writes on their website.
They say many abusive partners may seem perfect in the early stages of a relationship. Possessive and controlling behaviors don't always appear overnight, but rather emerge and intensify as the relationship grows. Click here to read more on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
At the national hotline, the Power & Control Wheel (as seen in the article, or click here) is used to describe most accurately what is occurs in an abusive relationship.
Below are also warning signs and red flags provided by the national hotline:
To learn more about abuse, visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website. Also, you can call the Family Safety Center Memphis for help at 901-222-4400.
