Find help: Resources for domestic violence victims

Safety Alert: Domestic violence abuse awareness advocates remind computer use can be monitored. If you are afraid your Internet usage might be monitored then call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text telephone 1-800-787-3224.

Trained experts with The National Domestic Violence Hotline are available to talk confidentially with anyone experiencing domestic violence 24 hours, seven days a week at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Local resources are also available in the Mid-South if shelter is needed. The YMCA shelter is just one of dozens that takes in women looking to transition in their lives. Call their 24/7 hotline at 901-725-4277.

See below for more shelters in the Mid-South (click here for full, downloadable chart). Also, you can click on the following states to see shelters by city: Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.

City , State Organization Phone Number Address Bristol, TN Abuse Alternatives, Inc. 423-764-2287 104 Memorial Drive Claiborne, TN C.E.A.S.E. of Claiborne Co. 800-303-2220 Tazewell, TN 37879 Dyersburg, TN Northwest Safeline 800-957-0055 Dyersburg, TN 38025 Helena, AR Family Crisis Center, Inc. 870-338-8447 406 Pecan Street Jackson, TN Women's Resource & Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) 800-273-8712 62 Directors Row Jonesboro, AR Family Crisis Center, Inc. 870-972-9575 Jonesboro, AR 72403 Memphis, TN CAAP, Inc. Domestic Violence Programs 901-367-7550 4023 Knight Arnold Rd. Memphis, TN YWCA of Greater Memphis 901-725-4277 766 S. Highland Sommerville, TN The Journey Center 901-466-0015 Sommerville, TN 38068 Southaven, MS House of Grace 662-253-0252 8625 U.S. 51, Southaven, MS 38671 Tupelo, MS S.A.F.E., Inc. 1-800-527-7233 Tupelo, Mississippi 38804 West Memphis, AR Families in Transition 870-732-4077 West Memphis, AR 72303

It's not always easy to tell at the beginning of a relationship if it will become abusive, The National Domestic Violence Hotline writes on their website.



They say many abusive partners may seem perfect in the early stages of a relationship. Possessive and controlling behaviors don't always appear overnight, but rather emerge and intensify as the relationship grows. Click here to read more on The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.

At the national hotline, the Power & Control Wheel (as seen in the article, or click here) is used to describe most accurately what is occurs in an abusive relationship.

Below are also warning signs and red flags provided by the national hotline:

Telling you that you can never do anything right

Showing jealousy of your friends and time spent away

Keeping you or discouraging you from seeing friends or family members

Embarrassing or shaming you with put-downs

Controlling every penny spent in the household

Taking your money or refusing to give you money for expenses

Looking at you or acting in ways that scare you

Controlling who you see, where you go, or what you do

Preventing you from making your own decisions

Telling you that you are a bad parent or threatening to harm or take away your children

Preventing you from working or attending school

Destroying your property or threatening to hurt or kill your pets

Intimidating you with guns, knives or other weapons

Pressuring you to have sex when you don't want to or do things sexually you're not comfortable with

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol

To learn more about abuse, visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline's website. Also, you can call the Family Safety Center Memphis for help at 901-222-4400.

