Man drowns after falling in lake

(WMC) - A man drowned after falling into a lake while fishing on Tuesday. The lake is located just south of Memphis International Airport.
Officers responded to 2982 East Holmes Road just after noon. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Shelby County Historical Commission and MLGW will honor a former sanitation worker in Memphis.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A caring mother is getting a helping hand ahead of what would have been a tough spring season.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
A man accused of shooting and killing another man near an elementary school will not face charges for the shooting.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>