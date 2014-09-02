Man drowns after falling in lake - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man drowns after falling in lake

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect

(WMC) - A man drowned after falling into a lake while fishing on Tuesday. The lake is located just south of Memphis International Airport.

Officers responded to 2982 East Holmes Road just after noon. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly