7-month-old pit bull saves family from fire

(NBC News) - A Tennessee family is lucky to be alive and it's all thanks to their dog, Jynx.



The 7-month-old pit bull, recently rescued from the pound, became a hero Sunday morning when fire broke out in their Springfield home.



Jynx woke up her owner, who was able to alert her roommate. The two women then grabbed their children, Jynx, and were able to escape the smoke and flames.



