MPD responds to multiple shootings Tuesday afternoon

(WMC) - Police responded to two unrelated shooting incidents Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the first shooting in the 1400 block of Tunica Street Tuesday around 4 p.m. One person was sent to the hospital. He or she is in critical condition.

In a separate shooting, officers responded to a store at South Parkway and Lauderdale Street a little before 4:15 p.m.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either events.

