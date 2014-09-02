Three children, two adults injured in crash

A child's car seat was on the ground next to the sedan, and the impact was enough to set off the airbags in the vehicle. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

Three children were sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after a crash at Faronia Drive and Finely Road. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)

(WMC) – Three children were sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after a crash at Faronia Drive and Finely Road.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle carrying the children who are all under 10 years old. The driver was charged with having no driver's license, financial responsibility (no insurance), and failure to exercise due care. His or her name was not released as of Tuesday evening because a misdemeanor citation has yet to be served.

Two children, 3 and 10 years old, were sent to the hospital in non-critical. One child, also 3 years old, is in critical condition. Additionally, two people in the other vehicle, were sent to different area hospitals in non-critical condition.

Neighbors saw the crash involving an SUV and a sedan, both of which sustained damage to their front. They also heard heated conversation.

"The lady in the truck, she got out. She cursed at the other lady in the car. The lady cursed back at her," one witness said.

And then there was a sad realization.

The witness recalled, "I just saw the lady saying, 'my baby, my baby' and stuff."

A child's car seat was on the ground next to the Sedan, and the impact was enough to set off the airbags in the vehicle.

Neighbors said the man driving the sedan, with the child in it, gave CPR to the toddler.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.