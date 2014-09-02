Memphis Fire Fighters Association presents new plan to city council

(WMC) - If the Memphis City Council approves a proposal to cut health insurance costs for city employees and retirees on Tuesday, a lawsuit could follow and taxpayers would foot the bill. The union president

(WMC) - The Memphis Fire Fighters Association presented a plan to city council members that they say will not only keep employees insured but will save the city millions of dollars.

In Monday's council work session, the proposed plan was presented. Under its terms, Memphis city employees, along with their working spouses and retirees, will remain insured. The plan could save up to $17 million.

Council members discussed how the plan compared to the cuts previously approved by council.

However, Memphis Fire Fighters Association president Thomas Malone says when it comes to what the proposed plan offers, there is no comparison.

"It's still the savings we said it would be, and it puts everybody back in the plan and nobody gets hurts," said Malone. "That's the key everybody out here are missing. We have people out here that their lives are gonna be danger, they can't eat and have insurance, they can't pay their bills and have insurance."

Council members plan on taking a closer look at the proposed plans after both Cigna and the Mercer Financial Group review the proposed plan.

Copyright 2014 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.