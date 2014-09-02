Tigers football receives Coaches Poll Vote

(WMC) - The Memphis Tigers enter week two of the college football season on the radar. The Tigers earned a point in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, meaning one of the voters placed Memphis at #25 in their ballot.

The Tigers are still far outside the top 25, as their one point gives them a ranking of 49th. The Tigers started the year with a 63-0 beat down of overmatched Austin Peay and head west to play #11 UCLA next week.

The Bruins dropped in both the AP and Coaches Polls from #7 to #11 after a disappointing one-possession win over a Virginia team who went 2-10 last season. The Bruins are coming off a 10-3 season and have a Heisman contender in quarterback Brett Hundley.

UCLA was a trendy pick to stop Stanford and Oregon from their recent Pac-12 dominance.

