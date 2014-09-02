Tennessee looking to improve running game

(WMC) - Coming off a surprisingly dominating 38-7 win over Utah State, Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones still sees some areas the Vols need to improve on.

The win was good enough to get Tennessee 14 votes in the AP Poll, good enough for 39th nationally. The Vols racked up almost 400 yards total offense, including 273 in the air from Senior quarterback Justin Worley.

The Vols struggled on the ground, combining less than three yards per carry. Jones thinks he knows what the issue is, and how to fix it.

"So much of your run game is all 11 individuals working together and there is about 8 instances where we ran the football, we were one block away," said Jones. "A lot of times it's your backside cutoffs, your lineman not being on the proper landmark of the defender."

Tennessee takes on Arkansas State Saturday.

